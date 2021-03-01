What Everyone’s Saying About Russell Wilson After JJ Watt’s Decision

The talented NFC West got more crowded on Monday afternoon as J.J. Watt announced that he will sign with the Arizona Cardinals. The deal will earn the three-time Defensive Player of the Year $23 million guaranteed over two years and help improve one of the league’s brightest young teams.

However, Watt won’t instantly make the Cardinals the most dangerous competitor in the division. In fact, they might not even be the second best team. Watt will get the chance to pair with two-time All-Pro Chandler Jones, but will be forced to face some of the stiffest competition in the NFL.

Nonetheless, the 31-year-old pass rusher should still be a menace for opposing offensive lines to deal with. As a result, NFL fans couldn’t help but be worried for a specific NFC West quarterback: Russell Wilson.

The Seattle Seahawks veteran has embarked on an offseason saga himself, expressing discontent with his current situation. Wilson lamented specifically about a lack of protection in front of him, that’s resulted in him taking 394 sacks over the last nine seasons.

With Watt head to the Cardinals, the Seahawks quarterback will only be under more duress if he’s still in Seattle next season. With Nick Bosa, Jones and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald also set to pressure Wilson in 2021, the 32-year-old could be in for a long year.

Chandler Jones, JJ Watt, Nick Bosa, Aaron Donald exist in NFC West. Russell Wilson: pic.twitter.com/xqyDJueMUz — The Roundtable Podcast (@PodRoundtable) March 1, 2021

Russell Wilson looking at these NFC West pass rushers: pic.twitter.com/Az48rszIiM — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 1, 2021

Russell Wilson is the most sacked QB through the first 9 seasons of a career since the merger. Now JJ Watt is in his division on top of Chandler Jones, Aaron Donald and Nick Bosa. pic.twitter.com/2vDX0o5e1j — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 1, 2021

Although Wilson should be preparing his body for a steady onslaught of hits next year in divisional games, there’s still plenty of uncertainty surround the 32-year-old.

Earlier this week, a report from The Athletic detailed how the quarterback’s relationship with the organization that drafted him has grown contentious. The situation hasn’t quite reached a breaking point just yet, but it’s plainly clear that Wilson is unhappy.

If the Seahawks don’t invest in offensive line talent this offseason, the nine-year vet will be constantly under fire next year. It’s possible that instead of running for his life on the field, Wilson will choose to hit the road and look for a new team.