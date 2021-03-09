Russell Wilson’s List Of Preferred Trade Destinations Gets Smaller

Russell Wilson’s agent recently revealed a list of preferred trade destinations for his client. A little over a week later, one of the four teams on the Pro Bowl quarterback’s list was crossed off.

At this time, Wilson still hasn’t requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. Nonetheless, his original list of trade destinations included the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

Dallas has been officially crossed off the list for Wilson this week since it just got a long-term deal done with Dak Prescott. He’s set to make $160 million over the next four seasons.

The Cowboys never really seemed like a legitimate threat to acquire Wilson because they’ve been so focused on signing Prescott to a huge contract. However, it’s still worth noting that only three teams on Wilson’s list could be seen as a landing spot for him now.

And now we can now cross off one of Russell Wilson’s four preferred trade destinations. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently said that Chicago is the most desperate team out of the three remaining in the Wilson sweepstakes.

“The Bears are the most desperate team to go land a quarterback,” Schefter said on ESPN’s Get Up. “If Russell Wilson wants to go to Chicago and the Bears want Russell Wilson, well, you’d think that the makings of a deal would be there.”

Seattle has reportedly been fielding offers for Wilson, but nothing has materialized up to this point.

If the three teams on Wilson’s radar aren’t aggressive enough with their trade offers, he might need to expand his list of suitors.