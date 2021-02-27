Russell Wilson’s Personal QB Coach On Situation With Seahawks

Russell Wilson‘s relationship with the Seattle Seahawks appears to be on rocky terms. There have been plenty of reports over the past week detailing his frustration, which includes his thoughts on head coach Pete Carroll.

The first time Wilson truly opened up about being unhappy in Seattle was during a radio appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. He admit that he was getting frustrated with the amount of hits he has taken behind the Seahawks’ offensive line.

Though there are several analysts who believe Wilson will be traded, his personal quarterback coach, Jake Heaps, isn’t so sure that’ll happen.

Heaps discussed the latest rumors regarding Wilson during an appearance on ESPN Radio. His comments were very interesting, as he sounded pretty confident that his client isn’t going anywhere.

“I can confidently tell you that, no, he does not want out of Seattle,” Heaps said, via 247Sports. “Now, I can tell you that confidently here in 2021 that that is the goal. The goal is to be in Seattle, play in Seattle forever, to retire as a Seahawk. But I think the days you see and as you open this conversation of Russell Wilson sitting back and being that poster child for your franchise quarterback not saying anything, I think, is done. I think Russell Wilson is tired of sitting back and hoping for change, and is wanting to see change.”

Heaps also explained why Wilson is expressing his frustration. The Pro Bowl quarterback wants Seattle to change its roster for the better.

“He is pushing back a little bit, from that aspect. He wants to be in Seattle. He wants to remain a Seahawk. But I think he wants to see this group change, he wants to see this group change for the better, and sometimes a little bit of friction isn’t bad. But obviously, this has progressed in a way that I don’t think anybody’s anticipated.”

In the event that Wilson is traded, he would reportedly prefer to play for the Bears, Cowboys, Raiders or Saints.

We’ll continue to provide updates on Wilson’s situation when they’re available.