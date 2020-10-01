An NFL Team Has 25 Players On Its Thursday Injury Report

The National Football League has had a successful start to its 2020 season, though we’ve unfortunately had more injuries than usual.

Several notable players have suffered season-ending injuries, including 49ers star Nick Bosa and Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Multiple teams have had lengthy injury reports all season long.

The Seattle Seahawks’ Thursday afternoon injury report might be the biggest one we’ve seen, though. The NFC West contender has 25 players on its injury report today. That’s basically half of the active roster.

Seahawks injury report: everyone pic.twitter.com/sDKnRzCTK8 — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) September 30, 2020

While 25 players is a ton, there is some good news. Seahawks running back Chris Carson was a limited participant in practice. Carson suffered a knee sprain in the win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was “pissed” at Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill over the play.

“I was really pissed about that. …That guy hurt him,” Carroll told KIRO-AM in Seattle on Monday.

Thankfully for the Seahawks, it does not appear that Carson will be out for an extended period of time.

Seattle is off to a 3-0 start on the 2020 season. The Russell Wilson-led team is set to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.