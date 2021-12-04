Seahawks Make Decision On RB Adrian Peterson For Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks are wasting no time putting veteran running back Adrian Peterson to work after signing him this week.

Seattle added Peterson to its practice squad on Wednesday, but will be promoting him to the active roster for tomorrow’s game, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Seahawks (3-8) are facing the San Francisco 49ers this week.

Peterson, 36, previously appeared in three games for the Tennessee Titans this season. He carried the ball 27 times for 82 yards and one touchdown.

The Seahawks will be activating Adrian Peterson off the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, per source. Wasting little time putting him to work. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 4, 2021

Despite the Seahawks’ struggles this season, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll reportedly told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that they signed Peterson because he can help them right away.

“[Carroll]’s response was along the same lines as ‘He helps us win now,'” Rapoport reported Thursday on NFL Network. “That is the mode that the Seahawks are in, in signing Adrian Peterson to come in and give their running game a little bit of a jolt. Obviously they’ve lost Chris Carson to a season-ending neck injury and they’ve really struggled to run the ball a little bit.

“They believe that Adrian Peterson helps with that, maybe even as soon as this week.”

We’ll see if Peterson can provide that boost. Then again, even if he can, the Seahawks probably have to run the table to even have a chance at the postseason.