Seahawks Add 2 Key Players To Thursday Injury Report

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass in front of cornerback Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

We're at the point in the NFL season where almost every player is dealing with some aches and pains.

Because of this, it's not uncommon to see more and more players pop up on the injury report at this juncture of the year. In the case of the Seattle Seahawks, they added two critical players to their Thursday injury list.

Quarterback Geno Smith (shoulder) and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (hip) were both limited in today's workout, per the Seahawks.

Of course, there's no reason for Seattle to panic just yet. Smith and Metcalf were both participants today, albeit on a limited basis, and there's no indication yet that their status for this weekend is in danger.

Still, we can understand why Seahawks fans might be a tad concerned. They can ill afford to have their starting quarterback and top wide receiver miss any time as the team continues to battle for a playoff spot.

Seattle will face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.