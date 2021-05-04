The Seahawks Have Added A Linebacker From Germany

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks announced the newest member of their team. They have added German linebacker Aaron Donkor to their roster as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

Donkor played basketball in Germany before making the switch from the hardwood to the gridiron. He spent two seasons at New Mexico Institute and then made his way over to Arkansas State, where he had 25 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in six games.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll welcomed Donkor to the team on a video call earlier this week.

“You’re our newest linebacker, man, how ’bout that?” Carroll told Donkor. “We’re fired up to add you to our team.”

We're fired up to add the newest linebacker to our squad. 🔥 German LB Aaron Donkor, who is part of the NFL International Player Pathway Program, has been allocated to our team. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 4, 2021

Carroll told Donkor that he expects him to be on defense and special teams during training camp this year.

“We’re expecting you to play linebacker and we’re going to feature you on special teams – we want you to be a big factor there too. The more you can do is obviously the old NFL way, so let’s make sure you take advantage of that. Welcome to the Seahawks.”

Donkor isn’t the only player who was added to an NFL roster this year via the International Pathway Program.

The Arizona Cardinals added tight end Bernhard Seikovits, the Los Angeles Rams received offensive lineman Max Pircher, and the San Francisco 49ers signed offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez.