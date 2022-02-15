The Spun

Seahawks Announce Defensive Coordinator: NFL Fans React

A general view of the Seattle Seahawks stadium Lumen Field formerly known as CenturyLink Field.SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 19: A general view in the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2014 NFC Championship at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, a report emerged suggesting the Seattle Seahawks knew who their new defensive coordinator would be.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Clint Hurtt was expected to be the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. Well, that news became official on Tuesday.

Earlier this afternoon, the Seahawks confirmed the news in an announcement. “We have promoted Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator,” the team said. “Congrats, Coach! Let’s go to work.”

It didn’t take long for the football world to react to the news. Seahawks analyst and fans flocked (pardon the pun) to social media to give their take on the new hire.

“Reading deep into this one…” Seahawks analyst Matty Brown said. “Aaron Curry has switched from assistant outside linebackers coach to assistant defensive line/defensive end coach. To me, this reflects the #Seahawks shift away from bear fronts as their base defense. They are going to be an even, nickel over base D.”

Other fans are happy for Clint.

“Love this for Clint,” analyst Mark Ennis said.

Others are excited to see what Hurtt can do now that he’s in charge of the defense.

“Big move! Excited to see Hurtt as the DC,” another person said.

Did Seattle make the right decision?

