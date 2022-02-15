Earlier this month, a report emerged suggesting the Seattle Seahawks knew who their new defensive coordinator would be.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Clint Hurtt was expected to be the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. Well, that news became official on Tuesday.

Earlier this afternoon, the Seahawks confirmed the news in an announcement. “We have promoted Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator,” the team said. “Congrats, Coach! Let’s go to work.”

It didn’t take long for the football world to react to the news. Seahawks analyst and fans flocked (pardon the pun) to social media to give their take on the new hire.

“Reading deep into this one…” Seahawks analyst Matty Brown said. “Aaron Curry has switched from assistant outside linebackers coach to assistant defensive line/defensive end coach. To me, this reflects the #Seahawks shift away from bear fronts as their base defense. They are going to be an even, nickel over base D.”

Other fans are happy for Clint.

“Love this for Clint,” analyst Mark Ennis said.

Others are excited to see what Hurtt can do now that he’s in charge of the defense.

“Big move! Excited to see Hurtt as the DC,” another person said.

Did Seattle make the right decision?