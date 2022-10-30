Seahawks Announce DK Metcalf's Status For Sunday's Game

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) looks across the field prior to an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field last week with a knee injury, which is never a good sign.

Metcalf reportedly suffered a patella tendon injury, but as the week progressed, he continued to work toward possibly playing on Sunday.

When the Seahawks announced their inactive list for this afternoon's game moments ago, Metcalf's name was not on it.

Both he and fellow wideout Tyler Lockett (oblique) are active for today's matchup with the 6-1 New York Giants.

Now, Metcalf being active and able to play is one thing. How much of an impact he will have at presumably less than 100% is another.

In seven games this season, Metcalf has registered 31 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns. The 2020 Pro Bowler has been a major factor in Seattle's surprising 4-3 start, which currently has them in first place in the NFC West.

The Giants and Seahawks will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.