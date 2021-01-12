The Seattle Seahawks made it clear they want general manager John Schneider around for the long haul by signing him to a contract extension today.

Schneider, who has been Seattle’s GM since 2010, is now locked in through the 2027 NFL Draft, the team announced on Tuesday. The Seahawks had previously signed head coach Pete Carroll several months ago to an extension through the 2025 season.

“For the last decade, John and head coach Pete Carroll have formed a tremendous partnership and the Seahawks have established a successful, unique, and truly winning culture respected throughout sports. I know we are all excited to see that continue,” Seahawks chair Jody Allen said.

The best in the business is staying in Seattle. 👏 We’ve signed Executive VP/GM John Schneider to a contract extension through the 2027 draft. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 12, 2021

During Schneider’s tenure as general manager, the Seahawks have reached the postseason nine times and won five NFC West titles. In 2013 and 2014, the franchise advanced to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos.

Schneider has also been responsible for bringing Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch and others to Seattle.

The Seahawks went 12-4 in 2020 but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the NFL playoffs last weekend.