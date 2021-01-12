The Spun

Seahawks Announce Major News For GM John Schneider

A general view of the Seattle Seahawks stadium Lumen Field formerly known as CenturyLink Field.SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 19: A general view in the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2014 NFC Championship at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks made it clear they want general manager John Schneider around for the long haul by signing him to a contract extension today.

Schneider, who has been Seattle’s GM since 2010, is now locked in through the 2027 NFL Draft, the team announced on Tuesday. The Seahawks had previously signed head coach Pete Carroll several months ago to an extension through the 2025 season.

“For the last decade, John and head coach Pete Carroll have formed a tremendous partnership and the Seahawks have established a successful, unique, and truly winning culture respected throughout sports. I know we are all excited to see that continue,” Seahawks chair Jody Allen said.

During Schneider’s tenure as general manager, the Seahawks have reached the postseason nine times and won five NFC West titles. In 2013 and 2014, the franchise advanced to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos.

Schneider has also been responsible for bringing Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch and others to Seattle.

The Seahawks went 12-4 in 2020 but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the NFL playoffs last weekend.


