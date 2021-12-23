Seahawks Announce New Decision On WR Tyler Lockett

The COVID-19 news out of the NFL has mostly been on the negative side for the past week, as the virus continues to affect the league and its players. But on Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were able to receive a positive health update regarding wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks activated Lockett from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. That makes the team’s leading receiver eligible to return for this weekend’s contest against the Chicago Bears.

Lockett was one of a few players that was forced to sit out this past Tuesday’s rescheduled game against the Los Angeles Rams. It was the first game that he’d missed this season.

Provided nothing happens over the next 48 hours, Lockett should be poised to be on the field this Sunday in Seattle.

In better news, the #Seahawks activated WR Tyler Lockett from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2021

In what’s been a fairly frustrating season in Seattle, Lockett has continued to be a bright spot. He’s made 13 starts this year for the Seahawks, hauling in 62 catches for 1,023 yards and five touchdowns. He leads the teams in yards and is tied with third-year wideout D.K. Metcalf in receptions.

The Seahawks (5-9) have played better since Russell Wilson returned from a finger injury, but were unable to climb their way out of the bottom five in the NFC. Seattle’s playoff hopes are long gone so the team has little to play for at this stage of the year.

Nevertheless, the Seahawks are well-positioned for a victory against the Bears (4-10) this weekend, especially with Lockett set to return.