Seahawks Announce New Player Jersey Numbers For 2020

Over the past few weeks, NFL free agents have been signing new deals with teams all around the league.

However, a few of the biggest names in the league are still on the open market. Perhaps the biggest name out there is Jadeveon Clowney. After playing on two teams in 2019, Clowney still doesn’t have a home.

His latest stop, Seattle, has been busy signing other players and handing out new jersey numbers. On Thursday afternoon, the Seahawks officially announced the jersey numbers for their rookies and new players.

Interestingly enough, the Seahawks didn’t give any player the No. 90 – which Clowney wore for the team after he was traded from the Houston Texans.

Here are the numbers.

Seahawks have updated roster with jersey numbers for all players. A few rookies: Brooks 56, Dallas 31, Lewis 68, Parkinson 84, Robinson 98, Sullivan 87, Taylor 58, Swain 18, Gordon 6, A. Fuller 2. Mayowa is also now 99. And yes, Jarran Reed remains 91. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 7, 2020

Late last month, Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed raised some concern when he announced that he’ll be wearing the No. 90 jersey for the 2020 season. His post suggested that Clowney would not be returning – or at the very least, would have to buy No. 90 back, again.

Not long after his comments, general manager John Schneider poured some cold water on those rumors. “I don’t remember approving that yet,” he said.

Well, it looks like the Seahawks are prepared to wait for Clowney to make a final decision before allowing Reed to have the No. 90.