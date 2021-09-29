Seahawks Announce Notable Wide Receiver Signing

The Seattle Seahawks offense has been rock solid so far, but not enough to keep pace with their last two opponents – resulting in back-to-back losses. So the Seahawks are adding some reinforcements to the receivers room.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks announced that they have signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to their practice squad. Dorsett was released earlier this week after spending Week 3 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He got seven snaps and was targeted one in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Dorsett was a first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. He had been an All-ACC selection during his final year at Miami, a season where he scored 10 touchdowns and averaged over 24 yards per catch.

In 2017, Dorsett was traded to the New England Patriots in exchange for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He was with the Patriots for back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and won a ring in Super Bowl LIII.

After the 2019 season, Phillip Dorsett signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. But a foot injury landed him on injured reserve before the season. He never played a down for the Seahawks.

But now it appears Dorsett is back, and will have another opportunity to catch passes from Russell Wilson.

Dorsett has 124 career receptions for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Seahawks could use production like that in a pinch.

Will Phillip Dorsett make an impact for the Seahawks this year? Will he even play at all?