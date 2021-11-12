Seahawks Announce Official Decision On RB Chris Carson

The Seattle Seahawks haven’t had the services of starting running back Chris Carson since all the way back in Week 4. But with Carson on the mend from his latest injury, will we see him again against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday?

Speaking to the media on Friday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll updated Carson’s status. He said that Carson will remain on IR for now and will not play this Sunday against the Packers.

With Carson ruled out, Alex Collins will likely get his fifth straight start at running back. Collins currently leads the team with 304 rushing yards. He also has two rushing touchdowns.

Carson started the first four games of the 2021 season. He has 54 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns plus six receptions for 29 yards through the air.

Chris Carson will not play Sunday at Green Bay, Pete Carroll says #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 12, 2021

The Seattle Seahawks rushing attack currently ranks in near the bottom of the league, going over 100 yards just once in the last four games. Their offense overall has struggled due in part to Russell Wilson’s absence.

But Wilson might be back for Sunday’s game against the Packers. His return could have a trickle down effect for the rest of the offense as players like Chris Carson finish their recovery.

In the meantime, it doesn’t look like fantasy owners should race to add Carson and drop Collins from their rosters.

How much of an impact will Carson have on the Seahawks after he returns?