On Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks face off against the Arizona Cardinals in a rematch of one of the best games of the season so far.

Arizona outlasted Seattle in a 37-34 overtime win to hand the Seahawks their first loss of the season. Since then, Russell Wilson and company have struggled to find much rhythm on offense.

Earlier this week, the Seahawks received a scare when wide receiver Tyler Lockett didn’t practice on Tuesday. When talking about Lockett’s status for tonight’s game, Carroll told reporters “I don’t think there’s any doubt” that he’ll play.

Well, that turned out to be true. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks will have Lockett on the field.

Seahawks’ RBs Chris Carson and Travis Homer are out tonight. WR Tyler Lockett is active. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2020

This season, Lockett has 58 receptions for 681 yards and seven touchdowns. Lockett had an offensive outburst last time he faced the Cardinals, finishing the game with 15 receptions for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

While the Seahawks will have Lockett on the field, they will be without a big part of the team’s offense. Star running back Chris Carson will miss yet another game with a nagging injury.

Seattle and Arizona both sit at 6-3 on the season. Both teams are well-positioned to make a run at the division title and a playoff run in the NFC.

The Seahawks and Cardinals kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.