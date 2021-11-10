Seahawks Announce Official Decision On RB Chris Carson

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be getting a huge boost to their backfield ahead of an important NFC game on the road against the Green Bay Packers.

The team announced Wednesday afternoon that it has designated running back Chris Carson to return to practice. The Seahawks top ballcarrier has been on injured reserve after suffering a neck injury in Week 4.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll reportedly said last week last week before his team went on bye, that Carson, 27, was eyeing a Week 10 return. He’s missed the Seahawks last four games and his absence dealt a major blow to the run game during that span.

Now that he’s back at practice, Carson will do his best to revamp Seattle’s rushing attack this Sunday against the Packers.

Two more big ones: The #Seahawks designated RB Chris Carson to return off IR, and the #Browns did the same for LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. https://t.co/osMMyzHImE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2021

Prior to his injury in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers, Carson was off to a solid start in 2021. In four games, he’d rushed 54 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns. He tacked on six catches for 29 yards.

Those numbers are a far cry from Carson’s best season in 2019, just two years ago. However, the Seahawks weren’t able to have much success on the ground with back-up Alex Collins handling the responsibilities these last four weeks.

At the very least, getting Carson back in the line-up will held Seattle’s depth at the position. He also might not be the only notable Seahawk returning in Week 10.

According to Carroll, starting quarterback Russell Wilson has been cleared to play the Packers this weekend. At undergoing surgery in his middle finger on his throwing hand on Oct. 8, the 32-year-old returned to practice on Monday, exactly a month after the surgery.

So long as this week of practice goes according to plan, Wilson will join Carson on the field in Green Bay.

The Seahawks will need all of the firepower they can get to beat the Packers this Sunday. Aaron Rodgers is expected to return by the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday, meaning Seattle will have to put points on the board to keep up with Green Bay.

Kick off for Sunday’s Seahawks-Packers game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.