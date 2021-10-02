Seahawks Are Reportedly Considering A Notable Shakeup

Well, it sounds like the Seattle Seahawks are already going to make some changes to their defense this season. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, they are currently weighing a few options in an effort to improve their secondary.

“Potential shakeup in Seattle’s secondary: Seahawks are looking into multiple options due to struggles against the pass, per sources, with newly acquired corners Bless Austin and Sidney Jones bracing for expanded roles, depending on what coach Pete Carroll decides for game day,” Fowler reported on Twitter.

Seattle’s secondary has been abysmal to start this season, giving up 856 yards and five touchdowns through the air in just three games.

Last week, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 30-of-38 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns. He simply picked the Seahawks’ defense apart.

Through the first three weeks, Seattle has started Tre Flowers and D.J. Reed at cornerback. Judging by Fowler’s report, it seems like Blessuan Austin and Sidney Jones will receive more playing time this Sunday.

The Seahawks will take on the San Francisco 49ers in what many fans are calling a “must-win game.” Another loss would drop the Seahawks to 1-3 on the season.

We’ll find out exactly what Seattle’s secondary “shakeup” entails tomorrow afternoon.