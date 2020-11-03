The Seattle Seahawks are making a few roster changes on Tuesday afternoon. The latest change involves veteran tight end Luke Willson.

The Seahawks announced on Tuesday they’ve released Willson, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. The decision was made to allow the team to activate another tight end on the roster in Colby Parkinson.

Willson is a fan favorite in Seattle, so it comes as no surprise fans are upset. But there’s a strong chance the veteran tight end remains with Seattle by joining the practice squad.

Willson played in five games this season, but didn’t do much in the statistical department. Parkinson, meanwhile, is hoping to make an impact for the Seahawks offense. The Stanford alum will be activated to Seattle’s active roster for this weekend’s game.

With the Seahawks activating rookie TE Colby Parkinson, and having extra TEs on their roster, Seattle will be releasing TE Luke Willson today to get down to four TEs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2020

Am hearing it's a definite consideration that Luke Willson could stay on the practice squad. Everyone has eligibility for the PS this year and would keep the popular Willson around and ready if needed later. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 3, 2020

If Luke Willson decides to leave Seattle, there’s a good chanced he’ll be picked up rather quickly. He’s a solid veteran and more than capable in run blocking scheme.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, look the part of a major Super Bowl contender. They’re fresh off a dominant win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Seattle still needs to fend off the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West, but they should have no problem doing just that.

As for Willson, it’ll be interesting to see what he ends up doing. Rumors indicate he could wind up on Seattle’s practice squad, but a better opportunity may present itself.