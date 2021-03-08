Mid-way through the 2020 season, the Seahawks were in major need of help along the defensive line. They found a solution in veteran defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap.

Dunlap practically single-handedly transformed the Seattle defense in the latter half of the 2020 season thanks to his veteran mentorship and high-impact play. In just eight games with the Seahawks, he totaled 14 quarterback hits and five sacks.

Dunlap and the Seahawks reportedly engaged in contract negotiations this off-season, but it appears those negotiations recently came to a standstill. As much as Seattle would love to keep Dunlap in town, his price tag is much too high for a team in need of depth across the board.

The Seahawks reportedly released Dunlap on Monday, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. The move frees up $14.1 million in cap space for Seattle.

Seahawks are releasing Carlos Dunlap today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

For the second year in a row, the Seahawks will have to completely rebuild their defense from scratch. Dunlap, meanwhile, will now hit the free agent market. He’ll garner plenty of interest from contenders in need of a high-impact defensive lineman.

This is one of the more surprising moves this off-season. Many believed the Seahawks would somehow find a way to keep Dunlap in Seattle, given his worthwhile production during the 2020 season. It’s going to be difficult for the Seahawks to find a similar defensive lineman this off-season.

The move does free up plenty of cap space for Seattle. How the Seahawks use the extra space will prove critical to the team’s success in the 2021 season.