Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 15: A Seattle Seahawks helmet sits on top a locker on the sidelines during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 15, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte,NC. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming a familiar face back to the practice squad.

Linebacker Bruce Irvin, the team's first-round pick in 2012, is back for his third stint with the Seahawks. Irvin played for Seattle from 2012-15 and returned to play in two games during the 2020 season.

Irvin most recently suited up for the Chicago Bears in 2021, appearing in six games and starting one. He finished with seven total tackles and one pass defensed.

Irvin was a starter for the Seahawks on their Super Bowl XLVIII championship team and on their NFC championship squad the following year.

After leaving Seattle, he played for the Oakland Raiders during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and for half of the 2018 campaign before being released and signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

Irvin then moved on to Carolina, where he made 12 starts for the Panthers in 2019.