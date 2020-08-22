NFL Team Ends ‘Mock Game’ After Player Gets Knocked Out

The Seattle Seahawks played through a live scrimmage on Saturday to prepare for the 2020 season. The “mock game” was unexpectedly cut short.

Seattle defensive end Branden Jackson was knocked out during the live scrimmage. The unconscious Seahawk was carted off the field as a result. Seattle opted to cut the mock game short due to Jackson’s scary injury.

Head injuries have received a bigger focus within the NFL these past few years. If a player is ever knocked unconscious, there’s obvious cause for concern. The Seahawks clearly didn’t feel it was necessary to continue Saturday’s scrimmage.

Fortunately, Jackson was able to move around a bit following his injury, per head coach Pete Carroll. Jackson has since made his way to the hospital to undergo testing and observation.

Seahawks cut their mock game short today after defensive end Branden Jackson was "knocked out'' and carted off the field. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 22, 2020

Branden Jackson’s injury reportedly occurred when he and left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi hit each other head first. Jackson immediately fell to the ground and didn’t move.

Russell Wilson was one of the first players by Jackson’s side as the entire team took a knee until an ambulance came and carted the defensive end off the field.

Branden Jackson hit helmet to helmet with LT Cedric Ogbuehi during the scrimmage. Fell face-down immediately and did not move. Russell Wilson the first to kneel next to the fallen Jackson. Almost entire team took a knee for 10 minutes or so as Jackson was loaded into ambulance — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 22, 2020

Jackson’s head injury occurred early in the second quarter. Pete Carroll called off the remaining portion of the scrimmage out of respect for the Seahawks’ veteran defensive end.

Head injuries are always a scary occurrence within the NFL. Fortunately, it appears Jackson’s doing okay following his head injury on Saturday.