Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly expected to make a notable addition to their wide receivers unit ahead of the regular season.

According to multiple reports, the NFC West franchise is expected to sign former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lance Lenoir.

Lenoir, 25, played for the Cowboys from 2017-19. He was an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois in 2017. Lenoir, a Chicago native, was mostly a practice squad player for the Cowboys, though he did see some snaps on special teams.

The former Cowboys wide receiver reportedly worked out for the Seahawks on Thursday. He was released by Dallas earlier this year. The Cowboys selected Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the NFL Draft.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero first reported the news of Lenoir’s expected signing.

The #Seahawks are expected to sign former #Cowboys WR Lance Lenoir, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2020

Lenoir was the Cowboys’ No. 1 practice squad wide receiver during his time in Dallas. He has yet to make a real impact on an NFL game, but perhaps that will happen in Seattle, where quarterback Russell Wilson is always looking for new targets.

The Seahawks, who enter the 2020 regular season with Super Bowl expectations, are set to open the year on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kickoff for that Week 1 game is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.