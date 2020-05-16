Seahawks DB Quinton Dunbar Turns Himself In, Lawyer Rips Police

Earlier this week, the Miramar Police Department announced charges against two NFL players.

According to the arrest warrant, both New York Giants defensive back Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar are wanted by police. Both allegedly participated in an armed robbery.

Attorneys for both men say they have affidavits clearing their clients of any guilt. Michael Grieco, the attorney for Dunbar, released a statement ripping police for their investigative process.

In the statement, he revealed the Seahawks defensive back turned himself in to police earlier this afternoon. “Today our client Quintin Dunbar voluntarily surrendered at the Broward County jail pursuant to a bogus arrest warrant based solely on uncorroborated witness statements that have since been recanted,” he said in the statement.

But he wasn’t done there.

Grieco released a scathing message for the Miramar Police Department. He said he’s “rarely seen an injustice” like the one against Dunbar.

“As I write this an innocent man sits in jail, facing charges that hold no water. His career and reputation have been put in jeopardy as a result of an overzealous @miramarpd that was so excited about arresting a pro football player that they tweeted out their celebration and even tagged his employer in their unprofessional ‘virtual touchdown dance.’ When this case gets dropped I wonder if the Miramar cops will be tweeting out their apology too. In my 20-year criminal justice career I have rarely seen an injustice like this.”

Earlier Saturday morning, Baker also turned himself in to police, according to a statement from his attorney.