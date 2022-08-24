Seahawks Decide On Starting Quarterback For Preseason Finale

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field on December 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks haven't named a starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Pete Carroll did, however, reveal who'll start the team's preseason finale.

While on 710 ESPN this Wednesday, Carroll announced that Geno Smith will start Friday against the Dallas Cowboys

Carroll added that Drew Lock will play "a lot" in the team's final preseason game of the year.

Even though Smith will start this Friday, Carroll made it clear that he hasn't named a starter for their Sept. 12 showdown with the Denver Broncos.

Lock missed the previous preseason game for the Seahawks because of COVID-19. Smith, meanwhile, actually banged up his knee in that exhibition match.

When discussing the Seahawks' quarterback competition this Tuesday, Carroll said, "We may have two number ones."

Smith appeared in four games for the Seahawks last season. He completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and an interception.

As for Lock, he had 787 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his final season with the Broncos.

The Seahawks should name their starter for Week 1 fairly soon.