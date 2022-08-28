Seahawks Defender Is Out For Season's First 4 Games

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 11: An overall view of CenturyLink Field during the playing of the National Anthem at an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field on September 11, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown's rookie season in 2021 was marred by knee injuries.

Unfortunately, those issues are still plaguing him entering his sophomore campaign. The Seahawks placed Brown on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list this afternoon.

As a result, he's unavailable for the first four games of the season.

A fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, Brown missed the beginning of his rookie season with a sprained knee. He returned from the injury to play in five games and make three starts, but another knee injury ended his 2021 season in Week 11 and forced him to have surgery.

When Brown did play last fall, he was impressive, recording 10 tackles and defending a pass. As long as he comes back healthy, he should be in line to play a major role this year.

For now, he'll continue to recover. The earliest Brown can make his 2022 debut is in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.