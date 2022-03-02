Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made it clear this afternoon: the team has no intention of trading quarterback Russell Wilson.

Teams have reportedly reached out to the Seahawks about Wilson, but Carroll says general manager John Schneider has told them all the QB is unavailable. Wilson has been the subject of trade rumors since last offseason, but Seattle is saying those are all just noise.

Judging by the reaction to Carroll’s Wilson comments today, no one is really surprised by what the coach had to say.

Which is the right thing to say. You don’t create an appearance you’re eager to shop your best asset. Even if you do want to listen. Most leverage when teams feel desperate to get you to listen. https://t.co/n7OAvkTYr7 — Rick (@wsucougar08) March 2, 2022

Pete Carroll said teams have inquired on Russell Wilson but they have “no intention” of trading him. He’d be a pipe dream for the Colts even if he were on the market. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 2, 2022

For whatever my own thoughts are about keeping the Carroll/Wilson duo together, I don't see the Seahawks trading Russ even if he actually wanted out. And as I said last season, trading Russ is essentially saying a massive rebuild is coming. I don't think Pete's up for that. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 2, 2022

Translation- Havnt been offered anything worth considering which would have to include an answer at QB in return. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/r2BxHQnLrr — Randy Mueller (@RandyMueller_) March 2, 2022

The story has never been and never will be, if Russell Wilson will be in Seattle in 2022. The story is will he sign another contract here? Does he want to be here long term. He’s opened the door to have that discussion. That’s the story. — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) March 2, 2022

Now, we’ve seen teams in the past say they were not trading a player only to eventually do so. Therefore, we don’t want to officially rule out any possibility of Wilson getting moved.

But it certainly seems likely that the nine-time Pro Bowler will remain in the Pacific Northwest for the 2022 season.