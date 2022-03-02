The Spun

Seahawks Don’t Plan On Trading Russell Wilson: NFL World Reacts

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday against Buffalo.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks passes during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made it clear this afternoon: the team has no intention of trading quarterback Russell Wilson.

Teams have reportedly reached out to the Seahawks about Wilson, but Carroll says general manager John Schneider has told them all the QB is unavailable. Wilson has been the subject of trade rumors since last offseason, but Seattle is saying those are all just noise.

Judging by the reaction to Carroll’s Wilson comments today, no one is really surprised by what the coach had to say.

Now, we’ve seen teams in the past say they were not trading a player only to eventually do so. Therefore, we don’t want to officially rule out any possibility of Wilson getting moved.

But it certainly seems likely that the nine-time Pro Bowler will remain in the Pacific Northwest for the 2022 season.

