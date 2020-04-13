Longtime Seahawks WR Reacts To Tarvaris Jackson’s Death

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was killed in a car accident on Sunday night. He was just 36 years old.

As the tragic news about Jackson spread, we’ve seen reactions from several of his former teammates. Doug Baldwin played with the late signal caller in Seattle during the 2011 season and from 2013-15. They won a Super Bowl together during that time.

Like Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll, Baldwin expressed his sorrow over Jackson’s passing. He did so with a heartfelt tweet a short time ago.

“Sad day. TJack showed love, real love. One of the realist [sic] I’ve ever known. Rest In Peace my brotha,” Baldwin wrote.

Sad day. TJack showed love, real love. One of the realist I’ve ever known. Rest In Peace my brotha. pic.twitter.com/tZAfqCufQF — Douglas Baldwin Jr 🧢 (@DougBaldwinJr) April 13, 2020

A second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2006, Jackson lasted 10 years in the NFL, playing with three different franchises. He retired following the 2015 season.

After his playing career was over, Jackson went on to coach at Alabama State, his alma mater, and Tennessee State.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jackson’s family and friends at this time.