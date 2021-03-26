Seahawks DT Jarran Reed Hints At Departure From Team

It appears Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed has played his last snap with the organization. Reed took to Twitter Thursday evening and appeared to announce his time with the Seahawks has come to an end.

“It’s been real 12s tomorrow at 1 it’s official … on to the next chapter,” Reed tweeted Thursday evening.

It’s been real 12s💙✌🏿 tomorrow at 1 it’s official … on to the next chapter — jarran reed (@jarranreed) March 25, 2021

NFL transactions don’t become official until 4 p.m. ET each day. Reed sent his tweet past 4 p.m. ET, so expect the news to become official Friday afternoon.

The starting defensive tackle had hoped to come to an agreement on a longterm deal with the Seattle Seahawks this off-season. The Seahawks, meanwhile, wanted to convert his current contract to create more cap space.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, discussions recently went south. The Seahawks will release him instead. The news will become official by tomorrow.

The #Seahawks are moving on from starting DT Jarran Reed, source said, either in a release or trade. Reed had wanted a long-term deal, but the team hoped for just a conversion for cap space. Talks broke down, and here we are. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2021

It’s pretty hard to believe the Seahawks couldn’t find a way to keep Jarran Reed. Seattle’s already lacking along the defensive line and he’s a solid defensive tackle.

The 6-foot-3, 306-pound defensive lineman totaled 38 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 16 games last season. He’s played in at least 15 games in three of the past four seasons, which is hard to do for a player at his position.

Seattle will now have more cap space to utilize, but it’s going to be tough finding a player of Reed’s value and caliber. The Seahawks continue to try and find ways to improve this off-season.

Reed, meanwhile, will soon become a free agent. He won’t be on the open market for very long.