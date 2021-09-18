Seahawks Elevate Notable Player For Sunday’s Game

The Seattle Seahawks will have a notable player take the field on Sunday when they play the Tennessee Titans.

The Seahawks have elevated defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche from the practice squad to the active roster. He’ll now have an opportunity to play in his first regular-season game since 2019.

“Robert Nkemdiche has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s home-opener against Tennessee,” the team announced. “The Seahawks added to their already-deep defensive line for Sunday’s game against Tennessee, elevating defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche from the practice squad.” Nkemdiche is trying to get his professional football career back on track. The Seahawks are giving him the opportunity. The @Seahawks have downgraded WR Dee Eskridge to Out and made one roster elevation today. https://t.co/LROuHk6vKg — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 18, 2021

Robert Nkemdiche was a first-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of Ole Miss. His NFL career has been nothing short of disappointing.

Nkemdiche took off the 2020 season before getting an opportunity with the Seahawks this year. It’s pretty impressive he’s already made the jump to the active roster after spending some time on the practice squad.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, began the year on a positive note last Sunday when they beat the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Chris Carson added 91 yards yards rushing on 16 carries.

The Seahawks will try and move to 2-0 tomorrow when they play the Titans. Nkemdiche will suit up and be ready to go for Seattle’s defense.