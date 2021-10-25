Seahawks Elevate Quarterback For Monday Night Game

The Seattle Seahawks will have endure at least a few more weeks without Russell Wilson as he continues recovering from his finger injury. So the team is adding another quarterback to the team for tonight’s Monday Night Football game.

On Monday, the Seahawks announced that they have elevated Jake Luton from the practice squad to their active roster. Luton will reportedly serve as the backup to Geno Smith for tonight’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently said that quarterback Jacob Eason isn’t ready to take on the backup duties. Though some would probably argue that Luton isn’t either given his struggles with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie last year.

Luton went 0-3 for Jacksonville in 2020. He completed just 54.5-percent of his passes for 624 yards and two touchdowns but threw two interceptions.

Suffice it to say, the Seahawks will be short on options if Geno Smith gets hurt or benched in tonight’s game.

The #Seahawks activated RB Rashaad Penny off IR for tonight’s game and elevated QB Jake Luton. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2021

Geno Smith got his first start since 2017 in last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He went 23 of 32 for 209 yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 overtime loss.

The Seahawks are 2-4 and are already five games back in the NFC West title race. If they don’t get at least a couple of wins before Russell Wilson comes back, reaching the playoffs may be impossible once he does.

Pete Carroll will need to be very careful with how he handles the quarterback situation from here on out.

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.