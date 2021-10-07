Seahawks Elevate Notable Wide Receiver For Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have made two notable roster moves just a few hours before tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Both moves involve the wide receiver position.

Due to recent health issues at wide receiver, the Seahawks have decided to elevate Phillip Dorsett from their practice squad. He actually signed with the team’s practice squad last week.

Dorsett signed with the Seahawks in 2020, but a foot injury kept him from seeing the field. Perhaps his second stint with the franchise will be more memorable.

In order to make room for Dorsett on the 53-man roster, Seattle has placed rookie wideout D’Wayne Eskridge on injured reserve. He’s been out of the lineup since suffering a concussion in Week 1.

When healthy, Dorsett has shown that he can be an explosive playmaker. During the 2019 season, he had 29 receptions for 397 yards and five touchdowns.

Seattle might not need Dorsett to provide that much of an impact tonight since the majority of Russell Wilson’s pass attempts go to Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Freddie Swain. If his number does get called, he should be able to step up to the plate and deliver.

Kickoff for the Rams-Seahawks game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.