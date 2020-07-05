There Might Be 1 Favorite Emerging For WR Antonio Brown

There could be one favorite emerging for free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown as the 2020 NFL regular season approaches.

Brown, 31, has not played in an NFL game since September 2019. He played in one contest for the New England Patriots before getting released. Previously, Brown spent time in the Raiders, after nine seasons in Pittsburgh.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has been linked to a couple of different franchises since. Earlier this summer, NFL Network insider Mike Silver reported that both Seattle and Baltimore had discussed signing Brown.

Fast forward to this week and Brown was seen working out with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Could Seattle be emerging as the most-likely team for Brown?

If Wilson is campaigning for the Seahawks to sign him, it could happen.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks thinks the Seahawks are the “perfect” team for the former All-Pro wide receiver.

“I think it would be the perfect fit for Antonio Brown,” Bucky Brooks said on the Move the Sticks podcast, per 247Sports. “Pete Carroll is a guy who values talent more than anybody else. He believes he’s developed a culture for talent to be themselves from a personality standpoint. I think that works well. From a playing perspective, I think his style is a perfect match for Russell Wilson. He’s the master of improvisation. Antonio Brown is a guy who loves to play football on the perimeter. I think this would be a great move because it would also give the Seattle Seahawks a dominant No. 1 receiver, something that they haven’t really had in the time with Russell Wilson.”

Wilson could certainly use a No. 1 caliber wide receiver like Brown, but the former Steelers star could still face punishment from the NFL if signed.