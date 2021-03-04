Seahawks Expected To Listen To Russell Wilson Offers From 4 Teams

In the latest update to the Russell Wilson-centered drama in Seattle, the Seahawks are reportedly “not happy” with the situation involving their franchise quarterback. Although Wilson hasn’t gone as far as requesting a trade, the 32-year-old has publicly expressed his displeasure with the organization, leading to a tense standoff.

“I think the situation is worse than I previously believed,” Michael Silver said on NFL Network on Wednesday. “If the Seahawks are not at least having conversations about the possibility of a Russell Wilson trade right now, they’re committing malpractice.

Plenty of teams have called to inquire about the eight-time Pro Bowler, but Wilson will reportedly only entertain moves to Dallas, Chicago, Las Vegas or New Orleans. The quarterback situations of those franchises remain mostly in flux, so landing a leader like Wilson would definitely come as an improvement.

According to Silver, the Seahawks may entertain conversations with those four organizations in the near future. Although Seattle would like to hold onto Wilson, the situation is clearly frustrating the front office and the coaching staff. Since that’s the case, Silver expects team leadership to at least listen to potential offers from the Cowboys, the Bears, the Raiders and the Saints.

“The Seahawks are not happy with the way this has gone down since the end of the season,” Silver said. “I believe that they will listen to offers from any of those four teams… I think Pete Carroll regards himself as a problem solver and will try to figure out a way to patch this up, but unless things get a lot better, even if he does come back, think about what’s on the line in a very tough division this upcoming season.”

In order to pry Wilson away from the team that drafted him, any proposed offer would need to be generous. Even then, the Seahawks may try to patch things up with their franchise quarterback, rather than see him walk.

Whatever the organization decides, it seems like the Wilson sweepstakes are just heating up.

[B/R Gridiron]