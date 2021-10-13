Seahawks Fans Are Loving New Russell Wilson Video

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is going to miss his first NFL games in the weeks ahead as he recovers from a severe finger injury. But that isn’t going to stop him from showing moral support in practice.

In a new video the Seahawks released, Wilson is seen doing runs at the start of practice. He has one hand kept him his warmer though to keep it from any potential harm.

Wilson suffered his injury in a loss to the rival Los Angeles Rams this past weekend. Backup Geno Smith took the reins and looked decent in the losing effort.

Needless to say, Seahawks fans were delighted to see their star quarterback back on the field – even if it was light work. The comments are filled with love and appreciation for the seven-time Pro Bowler:

Oh My goodness!!! Holy cow!! Russ never ceases to amaze me! I love the determination and drive that Russ has in him! — Hᴏʟʟʏ 🙂 (@hollberry03) October 13, 2021

Bro russ is really a warrior man — Lilaban (@lil_aban) October 13, 2021

Russ is an absolute legend — Jeff (@SEAsports253) October 13, 2021

This man is unstoppable — A. (@akelatequila) October 13, 2021

Russell Wilson’s streak of 149 consecutive regular season starts (plus 16 postseason starts) will end this Sunday though. Smith will get the starting nod against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But while Wilson is set to miss some games, he isn’t done for the year just yet. There are some reports that he could be back in practice in as soon as one month.

The Seahawks are likely going to go through a rough patch while Wilson recovers. But when he gets back, the team will be more energized than ever before.

Good luck in recovery!