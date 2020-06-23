Seahawks Fans Are Loving Russell Wilson’s New Workout Video

Over the past few weeks, NFL players have been getting together to workout with fellow NFL stars.

Within the past week, Saquon Barkley worked out with Daniel Jones. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner worked out with former teammate Le’Veon Bell.

Russell Wilson, like many other quarterbacks around the league, is working out with teammates in an unofficial capacity as well. On Tuesday afternoon, he posted a video where he was seen throwing passes to second-year wideout D.K. Metcalf.

The former Ole Miss star showed off his ridiculous athleticism on a few receptions. It’s safe to say fans are looking for this duo to to connect on passes during the 2020 season.

In the months leading up to the 2019 NFL draft, Metcalf posted videos of his ridiculous workouts. His insane athleticism had analyst thinking he’d be the No. 1 wide receiver off the board.

At the very least, analysts thought he’d go in the first round. However, as the second round drew to an end, Metcalf remained on the board.

The Seahawks made sure to end Metcalf’s slide by selecting him at the end of the second round. He rewarded the team with a solid rookie season.

He racked up 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. Heading into his second season, Metcalf could emerge as Wilson’s favorite target.

It looks like they’re on the same page this offseason.