Seahawks Fans Will Love Pete Carroll’s Latest Chris Carson Update

Chris Carson is undeniably one of the toughest tailbacks in the NFL, but his recent foot injury has kept him out of action for nearly an entire month. Following the Seahawks’ thrilling win over the Cardinals last night, Pete Carroll provided an update on his star running back.

Carson suffered a mid-foot sprain back on Oct. 25 against the Cardinals. The Seahawks have been using a plethora of different running backs during his absence, such as DeeJay Dallas, Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer and Bo Scarbrough.

Although the Seahawks ran the football well on Thursday night without Carson, the offense is much more dangerous when he’s on the field. He’s also a capable receiver out of the backfield, which is a huge bonus for Russell Wilson.

As for when Carson will return to action, Carroll told reporters that his No. 1 running back should play next weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chris Carson will play next week, Pete says. Also says Rashaad Penny a couple weeks away from returning. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 20, 2020

In six games this season, Carson has 323 rushing yards, 147 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

Not only will Seattle have Carson back on the field for a playoff push, the offense might have Rashaad Penny as well. The former first-round pick is still recovering from a torn ACL, but he could also return fairly soon.

Seattle currently sits in first place in the NFC West, and the return of Carson should only help the team’s chances of winning the division.