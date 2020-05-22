Seahawks Insider Offers Update On Team’s Pursuit Of Devonta Freeman

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network reporter Michael Silver announced that Devonta Freeman has three suitors in free agency. The Seattle Seahawks are one of those teams interested in the former Atlanta Falcons running back.

However, the latest update regarding Freeman and the Seahawks isn’t too encouraging. It sounds like there could be a difference in opinion over money.

According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, the Seahawks have hit a standstill with Freeman. It’s reached the point where Carlos Hyde might be a more realistic option at running back for them, as the front office doesn’t want to break the bank.

Condotta added that Seattle wants to add a veteran tailback to its backfield, which currently features two solid options in Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny.

Hyde actually had a better season than Freeman in 2019. The former Ohio State running back had 1,070 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

The Houston Texans have yet to re-sign Hyde, who might just end up taking his talents to the Seahawks.

If Hyde does sign with Seattle, it would mark the second time he’s in the NFC West. He began his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Freeman has been an effective tailback for several years, but teams might not want to spend a large sum of money at that position this late in the offseason. It’ll be interesting to see if the Seahawks can reach a deal with Freeman or Hyde in the near future.

[Bob Condotta]