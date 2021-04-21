Seahawks Reportedly Signing Veteran NFL Cornerback

While most of the focus around the NFL remains on the quickly-approaching draft, plenty of teams are still signing free agents to bolster their rosters for 2021. The Seattle Seahawks have been among the busiest throughout the offseason and brought in another player on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Pierre Desir has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with the Seahawks.

The 30-year old veteran last played in three games for the Ravens in 2020, where he made just two tackles. He spent the first half of the 2020 season with the New York Jets, making eight starts, while tallying 47 total tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

Desir will turn 31 once the season starts, but should provide a veteran presence to a Seahawks secondary in need a bounce back year in 2021.

Desire came into the league in 2014, after the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fourth round in the NFL Draft. He spent just two seasons in the AFC North before he was waived.

After playing just five games for the Chargers in 2016, Desir finally found a place to stick with the Indianapolis Colts. He quickly rose up the depth chart and started 27 total games for the Colts over the next three years.

In Seattle, Desir will help provide depth to a Seahawks defensive unit that struggled to defend the pass in 2020. Peter Carroll’s secondary gave up the second-most passing yards in the league last year and will need to make some changes if the team hopes to stay competitive if a loaded NFC West.

The next big event for the Seahawks will come at the end of the month at the NFL Draft. Seattle does not have a first round pick but will be on the clock on April 30 with the No. 56 overall selection.