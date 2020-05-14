Seahawks, QB Geno Smith Reportedly Agree On Contract

On Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks finally put an end to all the rumors regarding their depth chart at quarterback. The front office reached an agreement with Geno Smith to be their backup quarterback.

Seattle signed undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon from Washington State. Perhaps the coaching staff found something in Gordon, but he’s too inexperienced to be the backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson.

Besides, the Seahawks had Smith on their roster during the 2019 season. He understands the playbook and knows his role on the team.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks signed Smith to a one-year deal. The former West Virginia star can test the market next offseason if he’s looking for more money down the road.

Geno Smith and Seahawks have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2020

The Seahawks were being linked to Cam Newton, but it’s possible he didn’t want to settle for a secondary role on the depth chart.

Judging off Wilson’s track record, it’s unlikely that Smith will see time on the field this season. He has started 128-straight games in the regular season for Seattle.

Smith hasn’t seen much playing time since his days with the New York Jets. Nonetheless, he’s a trustworthy signal-caller that doesn’t present any issues on or off the field.

Now that most quarterback vacancies around the league have been filled, the majority of the NFL world will direct its attention over to Cam Newton.