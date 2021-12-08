Seahawks Get Unfortunate Injury News On S Jamal Adams

The Seattle Seahawks will have to finish out the 2021 season without standout safety Jamal Adams, according to the latest report.

Adams left Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers after injuring his shoulder. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the three-time Pro Bowler tore his labrum and suffered “significant” additional damage.

He needs season-ending surgery, though the team is banking on Adams making a full recovery for 2022.

#Seahawks Pro Bowl S Jamal Adams tore his labrum and suffered additional significant shoulder damage in Sunday’s win, sources say. He’s having season-ending surgery to repair it all. Same shoulder as last year, with surgery a necessity. Adams will make a full recovery for 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2021

Adams previously had surgery on the same shoulder after playing through injury in 2020. Last summer, he signed a four-year extension with the Seahawks, who originally acquired him via trade from the New York Jets before the 2020 campaign.

In 12 games this year, Adams recorded 87 tackles, five passes defensed and a pair of interceptions. Despite his struggles in coverage, he remained an impactful player, particularly when blitzing or playing down near the line of scrimmage.

Seattle will be holding its breath all offseason that Adams can bounce back and be his usual self next fall.