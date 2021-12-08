The Spun

Seahawks Get Unfortunate Injury News On S Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams on the field for the Seattle SeahawksPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 30: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a sack against Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 30, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks will have to finish out the 2021 season without standout safety Jamal Adams, according to the latest report.

Adams left Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers after injuring his shoulder. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the three-time Pro Bowler tore his labrum and suffered “significant” additional damage.

He needs season-ending surgery, though the team is banking on Adams making a full recovery for 2022.

Adams previously had surgery on the same shoulder after playing through injury in 2020. Last summer, he signed a four-year extension with the Seahawks, who originally acquired him via trade from the New York Jets before the 2020 campaign.

In 12 games this year, Adams recorded 87 tackles, five passes defensed and a pair of interceptions. Despite his struggles in coverage, he remained an impactful player, particularly when blitzing or playing down near the line of scrimmage.

Seattle will be holding its breath all offseason that Adams can bounce back and be his usual self next fall.

