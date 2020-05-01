Seahawks GM Addresses Possibility Of Re-Signing Jadeveon Clowney

On Thursday night, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider made an appearance on a local radio show, 950 KJR.

During the appearance, Schneider covered a series of topics. Perhaps the most interesting part of the conversation came when the topic of free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney came up.

Seattle traded for the former No. 1 overall pick during the 2019 season. However, months after the season has ended, Clowney is still looking for a new home.

On Thursday night, Schneider made it clear that home can still be with the Seattle Seahawks. The general manager said the team isn’t shutting the door on a potential return, per Brady Henderson.

Schneider reiterates "we're not shutting the door" on Jadeveon Clowney and said the whole with Jarran Reed's jersey number is "neither here nor there." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 1, 2020

Earlier this week, Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed raised some concern when he announced that he’ll be wearing the No. 90 jersey for the 2020 season. His post suggested that Clowney would not be returning – or at the very least, would have to buy No. 90 back, again.

However, Schneider poured some cold water on those rumors with a comment earlier today. “I don’t remember approving that yet,” he said.

Clowney wore No. 90 for the Seahawks during the 2019 season. We’ll have to wait and see if he’s back in the jersey in 2020 – for the Seahawks or a different team.