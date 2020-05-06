Seahawks GM Comments On Marshawn Lynch Speculation

Earlier this week, former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch hinted that he was considering a return for the 2020 season.

Lynch appeared on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt and said his agent has been in contact with the Seahawks. The veteran running back made it clear the door is open for a potential return.

“Well, it’s almost on that ‘expect the unexpected,'” Lynch told SVP, when asked about his future football plans. “But just as far as right now, what I do know is, Imma keep it solid. My agent has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we’ll see what happens.

On Wednesday, Seahawks general manager John Schneider addressed the possibility. “He knows we wouldn’t say not to anything, that we would discuss it,” Schneider said about Lynch.

Asked about Marshawn Lynch, Schneider says "he knows we wouldn't say no to anything. That we would discuss it.'' But sounds like nothing imminent there. https://t.co/xC4tyDnQ4J pic.twitter.com/f7PiSW34II — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 6, 2020

Although Schneider didn’t officially close the door, it doesn’t sound like the team is planning to add Lynch to the mix just yet.

Seattle lost running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny to injuries during the 2019 season. Lynch came back to help the team down the stretch, playing in the last regular season game and two playoff games.

Will Money Lynch make another comeback for the 2020 season? We’ll just have to wait and see.