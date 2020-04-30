The Spun

Seahawks GM Has Telling Answer To Jersey Number Question

Jadeveon Clowney sacks Jimmy Garoppolo during Seahawks at 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed announced that he’ll be wearing the No. 90 jersey for the 2020 season. This raised several eyebrows in large part because Jadeveon Clowney wore that number in 2019.

Clowney entered this offseason as one of the best free agents available. The fact that he’s still available heading into May has many fans wondering what his asking price is at the moment and why teams haven’t gone all-in on the former South Carolina star.

After the announcement from Reed on Wednesday, many people assumed that Clowney would no longer consider the Seahawks because his jersey number has been taken. Well, it appears that might not be the case.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider was asked about Reed potentially changing his jersey number. His response was rather telling, as he said “I don’t remember approving that yet.”

It’s highly unlikely that Clowney makes his decision based on a jersey number. This comment from Schneider does make it seem like the team has left the door open for the former No. 1 pick to return if he wants to.

Another franchise that has been linked to Clowney is Tennessee. He’d join a roster that is fresh off an AFC Championship Game appearance.

Where do you think Clowney will sign this offseason?

