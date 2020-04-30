Seahawks GM Has Telling Answer To Jersey Number Question

Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed announced that he’ll be wearing the No. 90 jersey for the 2020 season. This raised several eyebrows in large part because Jadeveon Clowney wore that number in 2019.

Clowney entered this offseason as one of the best free agents available. The fact that he’s still available heading into May has many fans wondering what his asking price is at the moment and why teams haven’t gone all-in on the former South Carolina star.

After the announcement from Reed on Wednesday, many people assumed that Clowney would no longer consider the Seahawks because his jersey number has been taken. Well, it appears that might not be the case.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider was asked about Reed potentially changing his jersey number. His response was rather telling, as he said “I don’t remember approving that yet.”

John Schneider on the significance of Jarran Reed saying his number was going back to 90: "I don't remember approving that yet.'' — bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 30, 2020

It’s highly unlikely that Clowney makes his decision based on a jersey number. This comment from Schneider does make it seem like the team has left the door open for the former No. 1 pick to return if he wants to.

Another franchise that has been linked to Clowney is Tennessee. He’d join a roster that is fresh off an AFC Championship Game appearance.

Where do you think Clowney will sign this offseason?