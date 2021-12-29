Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Adrian Peterson

In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team.

The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However, that will not be the case.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks placed Peterson on injured reserve. With that move now official, the legendary running back’s season is officially over.

In his only game with the Seahawks, Peterson had 11 carries for 16 yards and a touchdown. He also spent time with the Tennessee Titans this season, rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown in three games.

The #Seahawks placed RB Adrian Peterson (back) on IR, ending his season. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 29, 2021

When speaking to reporters this past Monday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made it seem like Peterson could return for one of the final two games of the regular season.

“He’s still trying to get back,” Carroll said. “He’s been working on treatments for his back. I don’t know anything more today, but last week at the end of it, he was getting better, but still hadn’t turned the corner where he could really cut it loose yet. He’s still got some issues, so we’re still trying to figure that out.”

It’s unclear if Dec. 5 was the last NFL game Peterson will ever play. At 36 years old, he’s nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career.