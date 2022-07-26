Seahawks Have Made An Official Decision On Chris Carson

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

It was reported this Tuesday that Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury. Moments ago, the team confirmed that decision.

The Seahawks have officially released Carson with a failed physical designation.

Carson was selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He turned out to be an absolute steal for the franchise.

Since 2017, Carson has rushed for 3,502 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also added 107 receptions for 804 yards and seven scores.

The news of Carson's retirement isn't that surprising because he had fusion surgery in December.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll released a heartfelt statement on Carson's time in Seattle.

"Ever since the first time I saw Chris on film, I loved his style, and I was thrilled when we were able to get him when we did," Carroll said, via the Seahawks' official website. "To see him grow and become such an impacting part of our program with such a great style and all of that, it was a thrill to watch. We'll miss him and everything he brought to our program."

With Carson now retired, the Seahawks' backfield will be led by Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III.