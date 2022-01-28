Report: Seahawks Have “No Interest” In Trading Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks has been in question for nearly a year. However, there’s no guarantee he’ll be traded this offseason.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Seahawks have shown no interest in trading Wilson unless they’re absolutely forced to do so.

In other words, Wilson would need to demand a trade in order for the Seahawks to make a significant move in the coming months.

Wilson is under contract through the 2023 season. As of now, his base salary for the 2022 season is set at $19 million.

The Seahawks have shown no interest in trading Russell Wilson unless they’re absolutely forced to do so, a source tells @jeffphowe. Unless Wilson demands a trade or a new contract, Seattle won’t be inclined to move him. More: https://t.co/j53cxCEWMl pic.twitter.com/Divfh2BR3s — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) January 27, 2022

Earlier this month, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason.

“I was told over the last couple of days that Russell Wilson wants to explore his options. He’s not going to demand a trade; he’s not going to ask to be traded. He just wants to see what’s out there,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show. “It’s kind of a similar situation to last year, where his agent named four teams that he wasn’t saying he’d want to go there, but if he was going somewhere he’d be okay with those four teams.”

Similar to Howe’s report, Rapoport said the Seahawks aren’t exactly willing to move Wilson this offseason.

During the 2021 season, Wilson had 3,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He missed time due to a finger injury, but he finished the year on a high note.