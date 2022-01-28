The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Seahawks Have “No Interest” In Trading Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson against the Giants.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter in the game at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks has been in question for nearly a year. However, there’s no guarantee he’ll be traded this offseason.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Seahawks have shown no interest in trading Wilson unless they’re absolutely forced to do so.

In other words, Wilson would need to demand a trade in order for the Seahawks to make a significant move in the coming months.

Wilson is under contract through the 2023 season. As of now, his base salary for the 2022 season is set at $19 million.

Earlier this month, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason.

“I was told over the last couple of days that Russell Wilson wants to explore his options. He’s not going to demand a trade; he’s not going to ask to be traded. He just wants to see what’s out there,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show. “It’s kind of a similar situation to last year, where his agent named four teams that he wasn’t saying he’d want to go there, but if he was going somewhere he’d be okay with those four teams.”

Similar to Howe’s report, Rapoport said the Seahawks aren’t exactly willing to move Wilson this offseason.

During the 2021 season, Wilson had 3,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He missed time due to a finger injury, but he finished the year on a high note.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.