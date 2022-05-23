Seahawks Have Officially Signed Veteran Wide Receiver

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 11: An overall view of CenturyLink Field during the playing of the National Anthem at an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field on September 11, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks added to their receiving corps on Monday, signing veteran Marquise Goodwin.

Goodwin spent last season with the Chicago Bears, appearing in 14 games and making two starts. He caught 20 passes for 313 yards and one score.

The 31-year-old sat out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwin has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers (2017-19) and Buffalo Bills (2013-16). He was a third-round pick of the Bills out of Texas in 2013.

For his career, Goodwin has registered 160 receptions for 2,636 yards and 14 touchdowns. In addition to his work in the NFL, Goodwin has pursued his Olympic dream as a long jumper, winning silver at the 2015 Pan-Am Games and participating in the 2020 Olympic trials.

In Seattle, Goodwin will join a group of wideouts that includes DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Dee Eskridge, Penny Hart and rookie seventh-rounders Bo Melton and Dareke Young.