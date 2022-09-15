Seahawks Have Reportedly Made Decision On Jamal Adams

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks is carted off the field during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams left Monday night's Week 1 win with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

Unfortunately, appearances turned out to be correct. Adams suffered a torn quad tendon, and will need to have season-ending surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that Adams is still discussing with doctors when to have the surgery and who will perform it, but his 2022 season is officially over.

Injuries impacted Adams' first two seasons in Seattle, as he missed four games with a groin ailment in 2020 and five with a torn labrum last year.

The three-time Pro Bowler tore his quad in the second quarter of Monday night's 17-16 win, injuring himself while blitzing his former teammate, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Before getting hurt, Adams recorded three tackles, one pass defensed and a quarterback hit.