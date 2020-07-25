Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll Reacts To Jamal Adams Trade

Once again, the Seattle Seahawks have pulled off a massive trade. Last year, the front office acquired Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans. This year, the team gave up a king’s ransom to the New York Jets for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

Seattle is at its best when it has versatile defensive backs at its disposal. Adams will help turn the secondary around immediately, and there’s no question that he’s an upgrade over Bradley McDougald.

Russell Wilson already gave his approval for this blockbuster trade, tweeting “Let’s get it.” He’s not the only important member of Seattle’s franchise that is excited about the team’s latest addition.

Head coach Pete Carroll has released a full statement about the trade, but he did reveal the team’s motive. The Seahawks head coach texted NFL Network reporter Mike Silver “You’re either competing or you’re not.”

"You’re either Competing or you’re not!!!"

— Text from Pete Carroll — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 25, 2020

The Seahawks were one win away from the NFC Championship last season.

Considering how loaded the NFC West is from top to bottom, it makes sense that Seattle went out and acquired more firepower. It’s important to have as many defensive playmakers as possible when facing the Cardinals, 49ers and Rams.

Eventually, the Seahawks will have to spend top dollar on Adams to keep him in town. For now, the team has its sights set on winning its first Super Bowl since the 2013 season.