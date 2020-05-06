Seahawks Insider Has Telling Update On Jadeveon Clowney

Almost every analyst thought Jadeveon Clowney would land a lucrative contract when free agency began in March. Well, it’s now May and the former No. 1 overall pick remains on the market.

Clowney entered the NFL with sky-high expectations in large part because of his incredible production at South Carolina. He hasn’t really lived up to those expectations, but he’s still a really impactful player.

Despite not putting up jaw-dropping numbers with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, Clowney played a major role in the team’s run to the NFC Divisional Round. However, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be returning to the franchise unless he changes his asking price.

According to Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson, the team would need Clowney to take significantly less money than he’s been offered in order for a reunion to take place. That being said, the door has not been shut on the two sides agreeing to a deal.

On Jadeveon Clowney, my understanding is he would have to take significantly less money than what the Seahawks previously offered him in order for a reunion to happen. The team hasn't shut the door entirely on Clowney, but bringing him back isn't considered likely at this point. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 6, 2020

Initial reports had Clowney asking for $20 million per year and receiving close to a $15 million offer.

Seattle could use Clowney on its defensive line for the 2020 season, but obviously the front office doesn’t want to spend top dollar.

Another potential suitor for the former South Carolina pass-rusher is Tennessee. He’s received an offer from the Titans, which would likely be a short-term deal.

Where do you think Clowney will go this offseason?